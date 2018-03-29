Woman pinned under car in New Canaan identified by police

A person found dead under a car in New Canaan was identified as a 71-year-old woman from New York.

New Canaan police said Kathleen Hofer of Rye, NY was found pinned under a vehicle at a home on South Bald Hill Road Tuesday.

Police could not determined how long she had been under the vehicle.

The state Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said more information will be released at the conclusion of their investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.