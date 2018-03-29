Watertown man faces voyeurism, child porn charges

Shawn Bivens faces child pornography and voyeurism charges, according to Watertown police. (Watertown police)

A man from the Oakville section of Watertown faces a list of charges, including voyeurism, after police said they found child pornography in his possession.

Shawn Bivens, 39, was charged with possession of child pornography, employing a minor in an obscene performance, obscenity and voyeurism.

Police said their investigation began in Aug. 2017.

They said Bivens was identified as sharing 27 images of child pornography through a Gmail account.

The images depicted girls ranging in age from 2 to 12 being sexually assaulted by adult men, police said.

Wednesday, police said they executed a search warrant at Bivens' home and seized computers and media devices.

Investigators said their preliminary investigation revealed hundreds of child pornography images on Bivens' cell phone.

Detectives said they also recovered images from what appears to be a hidden camera in a home that had been set up in a private bathroom. They do not believe this is risk to the community.

Bivens was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday.

