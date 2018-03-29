State trooper killed in Tolland crash, law enforcement source says

A state trooper was seriously injured in a crash on I-84 in Tolland on Thursday (WFSB)

A law enforcement source says a state trooper was killed in a crash on I-84 east in Tolland on Thursday.

I-84 east in Tolland is shut down due to the crash that involved a state police cruiser and a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to state police, the highway is closed by exit 68.

It is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Tolland's superintendent of schools said buses leaving the middle and high school will be delayed at least 10 minutes as the Old Cathole Road South bridge is closed by state police.

There's no word on a cause.

Officials said local roads are impacted by the highway closure, including Tolland Stage Road, Tolland Green and the bridge on Cathole Road next to the middle school are all closed.

