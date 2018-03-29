State trooper killed in Tolland crash was on duty at the time

A state trooper was seriously injured in a crash on I-84 in Tolland on Thursday (WFSB)

A state trooper was killed in a crash on I-84 in Tolland on Thursday (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police have identified the trooper who was killed in a crash on I-84 east in Tolland on Thursday.

I-84 east in Tolland remains closed at exit 68 due to the crash that involved a state police cruiser and a tractor-trailer. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Trooper First Class Kevin Miller, of Troop C, was killed in the crash. He was on duty at the time.

State police said he graduated from the CT State Police Academy in 1999. He was previously assigned to Troop K and Troop E.

"We are grateful for his dedicated service to the Connecticut State Police and the residents of Connecticut, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time," State Police said in a press release.

There's no word on what caused the crash at this time.

Law enforcement agencies took to social media to express their prayers and condolences.

Police and firefighters from several towns lined up along I-84 on Thursday evening, paying respects to the procession from the crash scene in Tolland.

Local roads are impacted by the highway closure, including Tolland Stage Road, Tolland Green and the bridge on Cathole Road next to the middle school are all closed.

Tractor trailers and other trucks are asked to use Route 195 south to Route 32 north. Passenger vehicles should use Route 195 north to Route 74 east.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said flags will be lowered to half-staff immediately, to honor Trooper Miller.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic loss of Trooper First Class Miller – a man who dedicated his life to serving the people of Connecticut,” Governor Malloy said. “State troopers and members of law enforcement put their lives on the line each and every day in order to selflessly protect the people of our state, and they deserve our utmost respect for the service they provide. As they protect us from harm, these brave men and women personify what it means to be a public servant. On behalf of the entire State of Connecticut, I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and State Police colleagues. I ask the people of Connecticut to keep Trooper First Class Miller and his family in their prayers.”

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.