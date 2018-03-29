PD: Terryville man charged with larceny - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Terryville man charged with larceny

John Wunsch (Plymouth Police) John Wunsch (Plymouth Police)
A Terryville man is facing larceny charges.

Police said John Wunsch turned himself in to police on an active arrest warrant.

He’s being charged with first-degree larceny.

He was held on a $75,000 bond.

