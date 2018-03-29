Bonded dogs looking for their forever home in Wallingford

A tragic turn of events landed a pair of bonded dogs in a local shelter and now they are looking for their forever home together.

Now officials in Wallingford are struggling to find them a forever home because they come with a set of challenges.

Simmons and Jack are father and son. They are now wards of Wallingford Animal Control.

“They had nowhere to go and the dogs were going to be euthanized because they were going to be homeless at that point, without any owner,” said Katie Ehlers, Wallingford Animal Control Officer.

They're family fell on hard times. They were living at a dog-friendly hotel in Wallingford.

Then their owner committed suicide.

“If we do have a bonded pair of dogs, it's almost impossible to have a family that's supposed to commit to two dogs,” Ehlers said.

That’s not the only challenge for these two dogs.

“Unfortunately pit bulls in general have a more difficult time being placed. They're excellent dogs, they're very friendly. We don't have any concerns about them making an excellent pet for somebody,” Ehlers said.

Jack is 4-years-old and is suffering from kennel stress, so Ehlers wants to find him a home soon.

“He pants constantly, he cries constantly,” Ehlers said.

Ehlers would like to find someplace for 8-year-old Simmons to live out his golden years, even if they’re adopted separately.

Another dog looking for a home is Bella. She’s one of six pit bulls at Wallingford Animal Control and she has a unique story as well.

They’re struggling to find her a home and she's been at the animal control for a while.

Bella's stay was supposed to be temporary, while her owner struggled with addiction.

She's been in the pound for 7 months, but now she needs a forever home.

Her challenge is, she needs to be the only pet in the home.

“She's super sweet as soon as you sit down with her in the yard all she wants to do is jump in your lap and cuddle with you,” said Ehlers.

Ehlers encourages people to check out the pets like these in municipal shelters across Connecticut.

“Volunteer if you can, to get the dogs out of their cages and definitely remember to rescue first before you go out and buy a dog,” Ehlers said.

To find out more information on the dogs available for adoption at Wallingford Animal Control, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.