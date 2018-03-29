Law enforcement agencies offer condolences after trooper dies in crash

A trooper was killed in a crash on I-84 in Tolland on Thursday (WFSB)

It was a tragic day for the law enforcement community on Thursday, when a CT state trooper died in a crash in Tolland.

The crash happened on I-84 east around 12:30 p.m., near exit 68.

The highway has been shut down for hours.

A state police cruiser and a tractor-trailer collided, however, it is unclear what led up to the crash.

Sources confirmed to Channel 3 that a trooper died in the crash. The person’s identification has not yet been released.

Law enforcement agencies around the state began offering prayers and condolences on Thursday afternoon.

Hartford police officers and firefighters lined up along the highway as they awaited the procession from the deadly crash in Tolland.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley posted photos, saying "Chief Rosado and Chief Freeman sadly await the procession from Tolland."

Middletown Police took to Facebook to say “Thoughts and prayers to the family of the fallen Connecticut State Police Trooper.”

The Berlin Fire Department posted on social media saying “Our thoughts and prayers are with the CT State Police. A trooper was fatally injured on I-84 today. RIP Trooper.”

The Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept. posted "Our Thoughts and Prayers go out to the CT State Police on the Loss of a Trooper today. Please keep them in your thoughts."

The Windsor Locks Police Department said “Danger comes in many forms. RIP, Trooper.”

Hamden firefighters took to Twitter to say "Our deepest condolences to members of @CT_STATE_POLICE and the family of the Trooper that died in an accident today in Tolland."

Norwalk police tweeted "Sending our thoughts and prayers to the @CT_STATE_POLICE. #LODD"

