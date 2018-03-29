Showers and sunshine in the holiday weekend forecast!

THURSDAY RECAP…

Overall, a cloudy day with scattered showers, but it was dry most of the time. High temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to the low and middle 50s. Willimantic was one of the warmest locations with a high of 56 degrees. Hartford was next in line with a high of 55 degrees.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A warm front will move northward and it will pass through Connecticut later tonight. A strong southerly breeze will develop after the front moves through and temperatures will rise. Temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s this evening and they’ll bottom out in the 40s before rising into the 50s in the pre-dawn hours. Scattered showers are likely throughout the night, but dry weather will prevail most of the time.

FRIDAY…

A storm system will move across New England tomorrow and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut. Showers are likely, but a washout is unlikely. A strong southerly breeze will turn northwesterly after the front passes through. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the state before the arrives. Most of the day will be mild since the front will slowly move across the state and cold air will lag behind it. We should see some partial clearing during the afternoon, but a lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon and evening.

A strong northwesterly breeze will usher cooler air into the state tomorrow night and temperatures will fall back into the 30s to near 40 degrees by dawn Saturday. Clouds will give way to a mainly clear by late Saturday night.

THE EASTER WEEKEND…

Saturday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs the mid to upper 50s. A southwesterly breeze will strengthen during the afternoon. A cold front will send a few showers our way late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rain showers could change to snow showers in the Northwest Hills. Lows Saturday night should be around 40 degrees. Fortunately, the showers won’t stick around for very long and the rest of Easter Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and cool with highs in the lower 50s. A strong northwesterly breeze will probably gust to over 30 mph.

High pressure will move into New England Sunday night. The combination of mainly clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn Monday. Some upper teens are possible in the normally colder locations.

NEXT WEEK…

With high pressure in control, Monday is looking good though a bit on the chilly side. Sunshine will mix will some partial cloudiness in the afternoon and highs will be near 50 degrees. A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Monday, but it should have no impact on our weather.

Another storm and its associated warm front will bring clouds and rain to the state on Tuesday. The air may be cold enough for a wintry mix early Tuesday morning, but it shouldn’t last long. A cool northeasterly flow should limit highs to 50-55, but a developing southerly wind may keep temperatures from dropping much Tuesday night.

A cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday morning with more showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. A partly sunny sky is expected to take over for the afternoon hours. Temperatures should reach 60 degrees, but a gusty northwest wind will usher colder air into the state late Wednesday and Wednesday night. The mercury will dip to near 30 degrees by dawn Thursday.

Thursday should be partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Temperatures may not rise out of the 40s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”