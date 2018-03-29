Toddler thrown from car involved in DUI crash

A toddler was ejected from a car that was involved in a DUI crash in Hamden.

Hamden Police said they responded to a crash at the intersection of Goodrich Street and Shelton Avenue on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a car operated by Shayne Miller, 32, was driving westbound on Goodrich Street at a high rate of speed.

Miller went through a red light, hitting a car that was driving northbound on Shelton Avenue.

Police said several passengers, including a toddler, were ejected from the car that Miller hit.

The passengers were all brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Miller was arrested and charged with DUI and other motor vehicle related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

