Emergency responders mourn the death of a CT state trooper

A state trooper was killed in a crash on I-84 in Tolland on Thursday (WFSB)

Emergency responders from all over the state are mourning the loss of a Connecticut State Trooper that died in a crash.

Minutes after the call came in word spread through Coventry.

Their neighbor Trooper First Class Kevin Miller was killed in the line of duty.

“He’s one of our own here, you know,” said Coventry Fire Chief Jeffrey Firth.

Firth found out the awful news from one of his fire police officers who helped divert traffic.

He later learned Trooper Miller lived in Coventry.

“It was sad someone was just doing their job and something like that happens it’s horrible,” Firth said.

As emergency responders stood at attention while Trooper Miller’s body was escorted from the crash site to the medical examiner’s office in Farmington, Firth lowered the flag outside his fire house to half-staff.

“We’ll be thinking about him and his family and the other troopers cause it’s going to be rough on them,” Firth said. “When you’re serving, you’re all brothers and sisters.”

Lieutenant Esteban Enriquez was stuck in traffic after the crash that killed Trooper Miller.

When he heard what caused the tie up he was devastated. He said every emergency responder has a special connection.

“It’s kind of hard to explain unless you experience it. It’s just a bond everyone comes together,” Enriquez said.

Law enforcement family is coming together tonight.

Enriquez said Trooper Miller is a hero for his service, and his brothers and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“We’re out there all the time and it could have been anyone of us,” Enriquez said.

Many communities including Tolland, Coventry, and Manchester where Trooper Miller graduated from high school, are grieving the loss on Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.