Human remains found buried in a field in Bloomfield

Human remains were found buried in a field in Bloomfield on Thursday.

Bloomfield Police said a report of human remains were found at a wetlands site at 182 Woodland Avenue.

State Police K-9 dogs were used to conduct a search of the area.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes processed the scene and removed the remains.

The medical examiner's officer is scheduled to examine the remains in an effort to positively identify them.

Bloomfield Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Bloomfield Police.

