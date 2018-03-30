Rep. Esty apologizes for not protecting threatened employee

An employee for Rep. Elizabeth Esty was threatened and harassed by a former chief of staff.

Tony Baker was eventually fired.

Now that the news was reported, Esty issued an apology.

"In the spring of 2016, I was horrified and angry to learn that a promising, dedicated former employee of mine was harassed and harmed by my then (now former) chief of staff," Esty wrote on Facebook. "I am sorry that I failed to protect her and provide her with the safe and respectful work environment that every employee deserves."

Esty said she demanded counseling for Baker and "launched an internal review."

From the review, Esty said she learned that the threat of violence from Baker was not an isolated incident.

"To this survivor, and to anyone else on my team who was hurt by my failure to see what was going on in my office, I am so sorry," she wrote. "I’ve asked myself over and over again, how did I not see this? How could I have let down so many people?"

Channel 3 was told that Baker was given a $5,000 severance.

However, Esty said she repaid that money to the government.

