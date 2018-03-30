Bloomfield car fire spreads to house

A car fire spread to a home on Ellsworth Drive in Bloomfield Friday morning. (WFSB)

A fire that began in a car in Bloomfield spread to a house.

It happened at 82 Ellsworth Dr. on Friday morning.

The area is closed to traffic so firefighters can work on the scene.

Though the fire spread to the house, no injuries were reported.

There's no word on a cause.

