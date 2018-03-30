Investigation continues after trooper killed in I-84 crash

A state trooper was killed in a crash on I-84 in Tolland on Thursday (WFSB)

An investigation into what led to a crash that killed a state trooper in Tolland continued on Friday.

Trooper First Class Kevin Miller, 49, died while on duty Thursday afternoon.

He had been on the force for nearly 20 years.

He was most recently stationed at the Troop C barracks in Tolland.

The crash happened on Interstate 84 east near exit 68.

An accident report said a tractor trailer was traveling in the right lane at a slower speed than the flow of traffic.

State police said Miller collided with the back of it.

Hours after Miller's cruiser was taken from the scene, the tractor trailer remained on the highway as investigators processed the scene.

Later in the evening, dozens of officers lined up for a procession to honor Miller, who was just a few months shy of retiring.

The loss struck a chord with first responders around the state. Many took to social media to send condolences.

"Trooper First Class Miller was assigned to Troop C in Tolland, having previously served at Troop K in Colchester and Troop E in Montville," said Dora B. Schiro, state police commissioner. "Trooper First Class Miller was a member of the 108th training troop, graduating on march 19, 1999."

