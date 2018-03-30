Outpouring of support offered in wake of trooper's death

An outpouring from law enforcement departments across the state was offered following the death of Trooper First Class Kevin Miller. (WFSB)

Flags are being flown at half-staff across the state on Friday to honor a state trooper killed in a crash in Tolland.

An outpouring of support to honor Trooper First Class Kevin Miller continues to be offered to the Connecticut State Police.

Many first responders and law enforcement agencies expressed their condolences through social media.

The law enforcement community is a tight one. The loss of Miller has impacted many people both near and far.

Miller lived in Coventry, has two children and was planning to retire in August after being a state trooper for nearly 20 years.

He was assigned to Troop C in Tolland, but also served troops K in Colchester and E in Montville.

Minutes after the call came in, word spread through Coventry.

The town's fire chief told Channel 3 that his department will be thinking of both the trooper's family and state police as they mourn the death of someone with which they worked and loved.

Departments and first responders across Connecticut posted touching tributes online.

Middletown police wrote "thoughts and prayers to the family of fallen Connecticut State Police Trooper Miller."

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted "the men and women of Encon send their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Trooper Miller, who list his life today."

Marlborough's resident state trooper posted a photo of Thursday's procession down I-84 and highlighted some of Miller's notable accomplishments when he served Troop K.

Gov. Dannel Malloy wrote "we are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic loss of Trooper First Class Miller. On behalf of the entire State of Connecticut, I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and state police colleagues. I ask the people of Connecticut to keep Trooper First Class Miller and his family in their prayers."

Malloy ordered the flags to half-staff.

