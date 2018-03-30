Storm system to drag cold front across New England today

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A cold front is working its way across the region thanks to a storm system and it brought some rain.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said showers are probable, but Friday is unlikely to be a washout.

"A strong southerly breeze will turn northwesterly after the front passes through," Haney said. "Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the state before the front arrives."

Haney said most of the day would be mild since the front is a slow-moving one.

"We should see some partial clearing during the afternoon, but a lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon and evening," he said.

By Friday night, a northwesterly breeze will user in some cold air.

"Temperatures fall back into the 30s to near 40 degrees by dawn Saturday," Haney said.

As for Easter weekend, Saturday is forecasted to be a nice day with sun and highs in the upper 50s.

Then, a cold front arrives with a few showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"Rain showers could change to snow showers in the northwest hills," Haney said. "Lows Saturday night should be around 40 degrees."

However, the showers won't stick around.

Haney said the rest of Easter Sunday should be partly sunny, though windy and cool with highs in the low-50s.

"A strong northwesterly breeze will probably gust to over 30 mph," he said.

Sunday night into dawn on Monday, temps could dip into the teens and 20s.

