40 bags of heroin, crack seized during eastern CT traffic stop

David Colon had 40 bags of heroin and crack cocaine on him during a traffic stop in Brooklyn, CT, according to state police. (State police)

A passenger in a vehicle involved in several driving violations was found to be in possession of dozens of bags of heroin and crack, according to state police.

Passenger David Colon, 40, of Brooklyn, was in the vehicle that was stopped on Route 205 just before 10:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers said they saw indicators of criminal activity while they were interviewing him and the driver. They believed narcotics were in the vehicle.

Colon admitted that he had heroin and crack cocaine on him.

Troopers said they seized 40 bags of heroin and about 3.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Colon was charged with possession of narcotics.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on April 11 in Danielson Superior Court.

