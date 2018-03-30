Senator supports pizza-making couple facing deportation

Sen. Richard Blumenthal showed his support of a couple facing deportation by buying a pizza from their business in New Britain on Friday. (WFSB)

Connecticut's senior senator showed his support for a Pakistani couple who is facing deportation.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal bought a pizza on Friday from the business owned by Malik Naveed bin Rehman and his wife Zahida Altaf.

The couple owns Pizza Corner in New Britain.

They are undocumented immigrants who came over to the U.S. in 2000 from Pakistan.

They have a 5-year-old daughter who is a U.S. citizen.

Rehman and Altaf are currently living in sanctuary at the First Congregational Church in Old Lyme.

