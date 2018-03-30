3.30.18 Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

Recipe provided by Adam Young of Sift Bake Shop

Lemon Curd

Ingredients:

28 oz key lime juice

14 oz granulated sugar

3 oz cornstarch

14 oz egg yolks

7 oz cream

3 oz butter

Instructions

Simmer the lemon juice, add the remaining ingredients, and cook until thick, cool and pipe into pastry shell

Pastry

Ingredients

40 oz pastry flour

28 oz butter

12 oz water

¾ oz salt

Instructions

Cut butter into flour and salt, add water and mix just until incorporated. Chill for 2 hours before using

Meringue

Ingredients

12 oz pasturized egg whites

24 oz confectioners sugar

Instructions

Whip egg whites until firm peaks appear, slowly add in the sugar and continue to whip on high speed until sugar is absorbed.