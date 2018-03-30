3.30.18 Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart
Recipe provided by Adam Young of Sift Bake Shop
Lemon Curd
Ingredients:
28 oz key lime juice
14 oz granulated sugar
3 oz cornstarch
14 oz egg yolks
7 oz cream
3 oz butter
Instructions
Simmer the lemon juice, add the remaining ingredients, and cook until thick, cool and pipe into pastry shell
Pastry
Ingredients
40 oz pastry flour
28 oz butter
12 oz water
¾ oz salt
Instructions
Cut butter into flour and salt, add water and mix just until incorporated. Chill for 2 hours before using
Meringue
Ingredients
12 oz pasturized egg whites
24 oz confectioners sugar
Instructions
Whip egg whites until firm peaks appear, slowly add in the sugar and continue to whip on high speed until sugar is absorbed.