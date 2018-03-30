PD: Teen charged, accused of stealing car in Wethersfield

A 14-year-old Hartford male is facing charges after police said he stole a car from Wethersfield.

A Hartford officer spotted a 2008 Mini Cooper traveling down Park Street when they noticed it matched the description of a car that was reported stolen.

The car had been left running outside of a variety store on Wolcott Hill Road when it was stolen.

The officer was able to stop the car and take the teen into custody.

He was charged with third-degree larceny and taking motor vehicle without permission.

Police said the teen was a passenger in a stolen car a few weeks ago too that was spotted on Lisbon Street.

In that case, a 13-year-old with previous criminal history was arrested.

