Friends of fallen state trooper share memories

Former school friends of the fallen state trooper are in disbelief.
Trooper First Class Kevin Miller graduated from East Hartford High School back in 1987.
Trooper Miller was killed in a crash on I-84 in Tolland on Thursday.
“Part of me was hoping because Kevin Miller is such a common name, maybe it’s not our Kevin Miller we went to school with,” said Laura Anderson, who said she and Kevin were the best of friends, but lost touch after graduating.
“We went to the junior prom together, so he was very nice,” Anderson said.
This past year, she said the two happened to meet again.
“We were best of friends. He always made me laugh and I was lucky enough to have him as my partner for junior prom,” Anderson said.
They graduated in 1987, and it wasn’t until this past year the two would have a chance to reconnect at a wrestling tournament.
“Talking to him at that wrestling tournament and how he talked about work he was very involved. Just loved his job the way he described it. He just loved helping people,” Anderson said.
She says Trooper Miller’s kind character was displayed all throughout their school years together and that’s how she’ll remember him.
“He was just such a good guy and I will miss him dearly,” Anderson said.
