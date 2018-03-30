Woman says government owes her thousands from military pension

A CT woman said the government owes her thousands from her ex-husband's military pension (WFSB)

An East Hampton woman said she’s owed about $6,000 to $7,000 by the government.

It's been almost three years and the ex-wife of a retired air guard sergeant is still waiting for his military pension.

She keeps a file with emails and personal information with her every day.

“I’m battling this every month, every week for 32 months,” Smith said.

She says she's entitled to collect part of her ex-husband's military pension, which should have started almost three years ago.

Smith reached out to Channel 3 last summer, hoping it would get resolved, but it hasn't. So she reached out again.

She says she's been in touch with the Office of Personnel Management, or OPM, out of Washington D.C., but communication with the government agency has suddenly stopped.

“I can't get a response,” Smith said.

She said the monthly payments of almost $200 were supposed to begin in August of 2015.

Gail and her ex-husband, who retired from the Air Guard, were married for 15 years. Their divorce agreement shows she was entitled to the money.

He has even stepped in to help.

“My ex-husband has been calling them making many calls and he keeps getting the runaround,” Smith said.

OPM said, “Gail's information has been sent to OPM's retirement services office and they will be in touch with her."

Smith says she has sent them paperwork and banking information multiple times.

“I can't get any answers and I don't understand it. 32 months, that’s a long time,” Smith said.

She even reached out to Senator Richard Blumenthal’s office for help which we've been in touch with.

They've helped in moving this along.

A spokesperson says there is an open case for Gail and they're working on her behalf, but for Smith, she says this shouldn't have been a problem to being with.

“The lack of respect, the total lack of respect. Not even communicating and when they do it's a runaround,” Smith said.

Her ex-husband is now receiving his portion of the pension, but his was six months late.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.