Waterbury student brought knife to school

A fifth-grade student has been disciplined in Waterbury after being accused of bringing a knife to school, and trying to attack a classmate.

The incident happened in a bathroom at Regan Elementary School.

Other students intervened and nobody was hurt.

School leaders said they are holding a special meeting next week to discuss the uptick in school threats in Waterbury.

