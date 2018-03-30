Neighbors bring attention to dumping in Haddam

Neighbors are complaining about dumping in Haddam (WFSB)

Complaints have been made about some dumping in Haddam.

Large objects were found thrown away near Route 151.

Litterbugs have decided to take very large items, and instead of bringing them to the dump, tossed them in a pristine area.

It's a beautiful part of the state near the Pine Brook and Salmon River.

The scenic woods are enjoyed by many, including neighbor Eileen Brooks who lives in Haddam Neck

“I drive by this part of Pine Brook every day and it seems over the years people have been dumping things over the area,” Brooks said.

The biggest thing recently was the hull of an old boat. However, beyond the view of drivers there was a refrigerator, a propane tank, mirror, mattress, and quite a few other things.

Brooks says the land is protected by a land trust and dumping is forbidden.

The Haddam land trust was made aware of the dumping after Channel 3 brought it to their attention.

They said they’d check it out.

