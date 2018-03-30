Clearing today, snow possible tomorrow

EASTER SUNDAY

Showers will be possible this morning. Precipitation will generally be spotty and light, but may impact some outdoor services. The air will remain cool during the morning, with readings in the 40s.

Better weather will arrive during the second half of Easter. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny as drier air moves into the state at all altitudes. Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel a bit chilly at times in the afternoon and evening. The mercury will dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees by late Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK

Snow is possible Monday morning

There may be snow Monday. A weak storm system will slip out to sea to the south of New England at this time. Most model runs have consistently said that this system will brush Connecticut to some degree, suggesting at least a light snowfall Monday morning. Snow accumulation is possible, especially in southern Connecticut. Some guidance models are keeping most of the snow to the south of Connecticut, indicating the possibility of an inch or less of snow. Other model runs forecast the snow to be centered farther north, suggesting much of the state could see 4” or more. Right now, our early estimate is for a coating to 2” in the northern half of the state and 2-4” in the southern half, with the disclaimer that our numbers are subject to complete and unrecognizable revision.

No matter what happens Monday morning, the sky will clear during the afternoon as low pressure slips out to sea. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Unsettled Tuesday and Wednesday

Another storm and its associated warm front will bring clouds and rain to the state on Tuesday. The air may be cold enough for a wintry mix Tuesday morning, but the precipitation will change to all rain by afternoon. A chilly northeasterly flow should limit highs to the 40s, but a developing southerly wind will keep temperatures from dropping much Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be soggy at the start. A cold front will sweep across the state on Wednesday with more showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Showers will end during the afternoon and the sky will become partly sunny. Temperatures should reach 60 degrees, but a gusty northwest wind will usher colder air into the state late Wednesday and Wednesday night. The mercury will dip to near 30 degrees by dawn Thursday.

Cooler and drier Thursday

Thursday will be windy and chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We are forecasting highs in the 40s and wind chill temperatures will likely be in the 20s and 30s.

Unsettled Friday

Another storm system could bring snow to the state Friday morning. At this point, it looks like precipitation will be light. In fact, snow could change to rain in the afternoon with temperatures rising through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.

After Friday’s storm departs, Saturday will be breezy and cooler.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

