INCREASINGLY CLOUDY TONIGHT

After a decent finish to our Easter Sunday, clouds will return tonight. At the same time, a north/northeasterly wind will develop, that will help to usher colder air into the region. By morning, snow will develop from west to east as a system, now over the Ohio Valley, comes into the northeastern corridor. Temperatures will be pretty close to freezing as the snow starts sometime after 3 AM.

SNOW MONDAY MORNING

It will likely be snowing when you wake up Monday morning. A fast-moving, compact storm system will be responsible for this snow. The center of the storm will scoot by south of New England. The greater the distance between us and the storm, the less snow we should expect. Nearly all the model runs from the past three days have consistently said that this system will brush Connecticut to some degree, suggesting at least a light snowfall Monday morning.

So, snow accumulation is likely, with the highest totals in southern Connecticut. Some guidance models are keeping most of the snow to the south of Connecticut, indicating the possibility of an inch or less of snow. Other model runs forecast the snow to be centered farther north, suggesting much of the state could see 4” or more. Right now, our forecast is for a 1-3” in the northern half of the state and 2-5” in the southern half. The area most likely to see 5” (or maybe a little more) is central Fairfield and west-central New Haven Counties.

No matter what happens Monday morning, the sky will clear during the afternoon as low pressure slips out to sea. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

UNSETTLED TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Another storm and its associated warm front will bring clouds and rain to the state on Tuesday. The air may be cold enough for a wintry mix Tuesday morning in colder pockets west of Hartford, but the precipitation will change to all rain everywhere by afternoon. A chilly northeasterly flow should limit highs to the 40s, but a developing southerly wind will keep temperatures from dropping much Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be soggy at the start. A cold front will sweep across the state on Wednesday with more showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Showers will end during the afternoon and the sky will become partly sunny. Temperatures should reach 60 degrees, but a gusty northwest wind will usher colder air into the state late Wednesday and Wednesday night. The mercury will dip to near 30 degrees by dawn Thursday.

COOLER & DRIER THURSDAY

Thursday will be windy and chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We are forecasting highs in the 40s and wind chill temperatures will likely be in the 20s and 30s.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY

Another storm system could bring snow to the state Friday morning. At this point, it looks like precipitation will be light. In fact, snow could change to rain in the afternoon with temperatures rising through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEKEND

After Friday’s storm departs, Saturday will be breezy and cooler. Another storm may come Sunday. One model says it may be a good rain and snow maker. There is plenty of time to refine those details!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”