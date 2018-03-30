SNOW THIS MORNING

Snow is moving into the state as we type. A fast-moving, compact storm system will be responsible for this snow. The center of the storm will scoot by to the south of New England. Nearly all the model runs from the past three days have consistently said that this system will have an impact on us here in Connecticut to some degree, suggesting snow for the morning ride.

So, snow accumulation is likely, with the highest totals in southern Connecticut. Right now, our forecast is for a 2-4” in the northern half of the state and 3-5” in the southern half. The area most likely to see 5” is central Fairfield and west-central New Haven Counties.

After this morning's snow, the sky will clear this afternoon as low pressure slips out to sea. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

UNSETTLED TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Another storm and its associated warm front will bring clouds and rain to the state on Tuesday. The air may be cold enough for a wintry mix tomorrow morning in colder pockets west of Hartford, but the precipitation will change to all rain everywhere by afternoon. A chilly northeasterly flow should limit highs to the 40s, but a developing southerly wind will keep temperatures from dropping much tomorrow night.

Wednesday will be soggy at the start. A cold front will sweep across the state on Wednesday with more showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Showers will end during the afternoon and the sky will become partly sunny. Temperatures should reach 60 degrees, but a gusty northwest wind will usher colder air into the state late Wednesday and Wednesday night. The mercury will dip to near 30 degrees by dawn Thursday.

COOLER & DRIER THURSDAY

Thursday will be windy and chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We are forecasting highs in the 40s and wind chill temperatures will likely be in the 20s and 30s.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY

Another storm system could bring very light snow to the state Friday morning. Any minor snow should change to rain in the afternoon with temperatures rising through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEKEND

After Friday’s storm departs, Saturday will be breezy and cooler. Another storm may come Sunday. One model says it may be a good rain and snow maker. There is plenty of time to refine those details!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

