Sunshine and only a few showers over the holiday weekend!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

After a mild day with highs in the 50s and lower 60s, colder air will overspread the state this evening and tonight on a brisk northwest wind. Temperatures will fall through the 50s then into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. A cold front is currently moving away to the east of Connecticut, but a few showers will linger into the early evening hours. Overnight, the sky will become clear and the Full “Sap” Moon will shine brightly. Tonight’s full moon will be the second full moon this month and is therefore a blue moon! We also had 2 full moons in January. Having 2 blue moons in a calendar year is rare. The last time it happened was in 1999 and it won’t happen again until 2037!

SATURDAY, THE LAST DAY OF MARCH…

March will end on a pleasant note tomorrow! Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be mostly sunny. A southwesterly breeze will become stronger in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s over interior portions of the state. Shoreline communities will be cooler due to the strengthening onshore wind.

Clouds will overspread the state tomorrow night in advance of a cold front. However, the moon will shine brightly most of the evening. A couple of showers are possible late tomorrow night. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and lower 40s.

EASTER SUNDAY…

A shower is possible early Sunday morning. There may be a snow shower in the Northwest Hills. However, precipitation will be spotty and light. For Easter sunrise services (sunrise is at 6:33 am), temperatures will be near 40 degrees. The sky will then become partly to mostly sunny as drier air moves into the state at all levels. Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel a bit chilly at times in the afternoon and evening. The mercury will dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees by late Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK…

A weak storm system will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush Connecticut with a light snowfall Monday morning. A light accumulation is possible, especially in Southern Connecticut. Some guidance models are keeping snow to the south of Connecticut. No matter what happens Monday morning, the sky will clear during the afternoon as low pressure slips out to sea. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Another storm and its associated warm front will bring clouds and rain to the state on Tuesday. The air may be cold enough for a wintry mix Tuesday morning, but it will change to rain. A chilly northeasterly flow should limit highs to the 40s, but a developing southerly wind will keep temperatures from dropping much Tuesday night.

A cold front will sweep across the state on Wednesday with more showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Showers will end during the afternoon and the sky will become partly sunny. Temperatures should reach 60 degrees, but a gusty northwest wind will usher colder air into the state late Wednesday and Wednesday night. The mercury will dip to near 30 degrees by dawn Thursday.

Thursday will be windy and chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We are forecasting highs in the 40s and wind chill temperatures will likely be in the 20s and 30s.

Another storm system could bring snow to the state Friday morning. At this point, it looks like precipitation will be light. In fact, snow could change to rain in the afternoon with temperatures rising through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

