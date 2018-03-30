PD: Man wanted in connection to Manchester assault

Manchester police are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault that happened earlier this week.

Police are looking for Antjuan Sherard. He’s facing assault and criminal attempt at robbery following an assault with a knife on Tuesday.

It happened at an apartment complex in Manchester.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Sherard is believed to be traveling in a black 2005 Honda Accord coupe with the license plate AK10247, which is considered to be stolen.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860 645-5500.

