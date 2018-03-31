Sunny Saturday, snow shower possible Easter Sunday

Saturday is the last day in March, and the weather will be sunny and pleasant.

“We have a lot of sunshine in the forecast for today, and it’s going to be mild,” Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

Cameron said highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday. A southwesterly breeze will become stronger in the afternoon.

Easter Sunday will feature seasonable temperatures, with highs in the 50s. Cameron said there will be a chance for a rain shower in the morning, and the Litchfield hills might even see a snow shower. Expect clouds in the morning and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

“We might start off with a little cloud cover, and maybe even a few showers,” Cameron said.

Monday morning could bring a light snowfall, especially in southern Connecticut, Cameron said. Skies will clear in the afternoon and highs will be in the upper 40s for most of the state.

“Some models say the snow misses Connecticut, some models say Connecticut gets blipped by this,” Cameron said.

Tuesday could feature a wintry mix or rain, according to Cameron. The air will be chilly and temperatures will be in the 40s.

Wednesday will bring showers and maybe even a chance for some thunder. Cameron said he expects the rain showers to end in the afternoon. The cloud cover will disperse and the sky will become partly sunny with highs around the 60 degree mark.

Colder air will move into Connecticut late on Wednesday, and overnight temperatures will fall below the 30 degree mark.

Thursday will be cold and windy, Cameron is expecting highs in the 40s with wind chill temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Friday could bring some light snow, but Cameron said the precipitation will transition to rain in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

