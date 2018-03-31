Crews extinguish fire at apartments in New Britain - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews extinguish fire at apartments in New Britain

By Zach Manganella
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -

At approximately 10:30 this morning a fire broke out on the second and third-floor porches at the Fairway Apartments in New Britain.

Crews went inside to make sure everyone got out safely.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out.

The fire is currently under investigation by the New Britain Fire Marshal.

