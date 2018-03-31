UConn Women's basketball returns from Final Four

The UConn Women’s basketball team returned home on Saturday afternoon following a 91-89 loss in overtime to Notre Dame in the Final Four.

The Huskies were eliminated from the NCAA tournament on a last-second jump shot by Arike Ogunbowale of Notre Dame on Friday evening in Columbus, Ohio.

Down two points with one second remaining, UConn heaved the ball down court in a last-ditch effort, but the ball was tipped and time expired before the Huskies were ever able to get a shot off.

“You really can't describe what goes into getting here and trying to win a championship,” said UConn coach Geno Auriemma. “It's very, very difficult. For a long, long time, we made it look like it was easy, but it's very, very difficult, as it's played out the last two years.”

The Huskies were two wins shy of a 12th national championship under Auriemma, and for the second year in a row, the Huskies failed to make the national championship game.

