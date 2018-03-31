State Senate President calls for Esty’s resignation

One of the biggest names in the Connecticut Democrat Party, State Senate President Martin Looney called for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty’s resignation following the backlash of her failure to remove her chief of staff.

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty has come under fire after it was revealed that her former Chief of Staff, Tony Baker allegedly became physical and harassed a member of her staff, Anna Kain.

Congresswoman Esty issued an apology, and Baker was eventually fired.

Connecticut State Senate President Marin M. Looney issued a statement on Saturday afternoon on his stance on the allegations.

“Congresswoman Esty has long been a conscientious leader in the fight against harassment and abuse in the workplace. However, I agree with Senator Flexer that if the facts of this matter involving former staff of the congresswoman’s office are as they are alleged to be in recent news articles then Congresswoman Esty should do the right thing and resign.”

Senate President Looney followed that statement with remarks on the current political climate regarding sexual harassment and assault.

“The heartbreaking stories of so many victims only reinforce the need to ensure that we must do all within our power to protect those who depend on us and ensure safe work environments so that no one at her or his place of employment ever feels exposed to discrimination, harassment or retaliation of any kind.”

On Friday, Esty said in a statement that she would not resign, saying she looks forward to strengthening workplace protections.

On Saturday, Congresswoman Esty issued a statement on the calls for resignation.

“For those who have asked, I want to be clear that I am not resigning, that I have important work to do in Congress including building on the lessons of this horrible series of events. My agenda going forward will include relentlessly pursuing specific actions to foster a better working environment on Capitol Hill, building on the work that has already been done to ensure safe environments for staff, looking to the best practices that have been developed in the private sector, and taking the next steps to further strengthen workplace protections and provide employees with a safe platform to raise concerns.”

BREAKING: Connecticut state senate president pro tem Martin Looney says Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty should resign. So far he's the biggest name in the CT Democratic Party to call for her to step down. Follow @WFSBnews for the latest — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) March 31, 2018

