Man arrested after young child wanders away in Cromwell (WFSB)

Cromwell Police arrested a man after it was discovered that a child who was in his care was found wandering in the road on Sunday.

Police arrested 51-year-old, Cromwell resident, George Downer and charged him with Risk of Injury to a Minor and Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree.

Police said a passerby saw a 2-year-old child wandering along Berlin Rd (Route 372) near Kirby Rd in Cromwell on Sunday just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said the child was brought safely home.

Downer was released on a $15,000 bond and is expected to appear in Middletown Superior Court on April 10th.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.