Easter morning showers, light snow Monday AM

Happy Easter! You might want to wear a rain jacket if you’re headed out this morning.

Spotty and light rain showers will be moving across the state, but the rain will pass and skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon, according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

"Lighter to moderate rain, it's not very intense," Cameron said.

Sunday’s highs will be in the lower to mid 50s and Cameron said a northwesterly wind will make it feel chilly at times throughout the day.

"Once the afternoon is here, clear skies will settle in," Cameron said.

Monday could feature some light snow in the morning and the latest model predictions are calling for 2” in the northern half of the state, and 2-4” in the southern half of the state, Cameron said.

"Maybe even at noon it's still snowing but it's ending fast. By around 1 or 2 it's gone," Cameron said. "Then we see a partly sunny sky for the rest of the day."

However, skies will clear in the afternoon and highs will be in the 40s.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for rain in the morning, and maybe even a wintry mix in some portions of the state. But Cameron said by afternoon, the precipitation will be in the form of rain and highs will be in the 40s.

Wednesday might bring some showers and maybe even a chance for a rumble of thunder. Cameron said the showers will end by the afternoon, the sun will make an appearance, and highs will be around the 60 degree mark.

Thursday will be windy and chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs will be in the 40s.

Friday’s weather could call for some snow in the morning, but Cameron expects it to be on the lighter side. By the afternoon the snow will transition to rain and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

