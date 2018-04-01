Snow due to arrive Monday morning, taper off in the afternoon

A cold front to our west will bring cloudiness and snow showers to Connecticut early Monday morning, to Monday afternoon.

After a cool, but pleasant Easter weekend, Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a fast-moving, compact storm system will be responsible for bringing 2 to 4 inches of snow to Connecticut.

Cameron is expecting the snow to start sometime after 3 a.m., and taper off completely by noon.

As for totals, Cameron is 1 to 3 inches for the northern half of the state, while southern half of the state could see accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Fairfield and west-central New Haven county could receive 5 or more inches.

"Maybe even at noon it's still snowing but it's ending fast. By around 1 or 2 it's gone," Cameron said. "Then we see a partly sunny sky for the rest of the day."

However, skies will clear in the afternoon and highs will be in the 40s.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for rain in the morning, and maybe even a wintry mix in some portions of the state. But Cameron said by afternoon, the precipitation will be in the form of rain and highs will be in the 40s.

Wednesday might bring some showers and maybe even a chance for a rumble of thunder. Cameron said the showers will end by the afternoon, the sun will make an appearance, and highs will be around the 60 degree mark.

Thursday will be windy and chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs will be in the 40s.

Friday’s weather could call for some snow in the morning, but Cameron expects it to be on the lighter side. By the afternoon the snow will transition to rain and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

