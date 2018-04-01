PD: Car crash leads to large fight and shots fired

New Haven police said a man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning.

Police said a car crash caused a “large fight” in front of Middletown Café at 631 Middletown Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Shots were fired, and David Galberth, 38, of New Haven was struck in the leg.

Galberth was located by police and taken to the hospital.

The victim was unable to provide any information about the shooter.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

