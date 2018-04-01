PD: Car crash leads to large fight and shots fired

Over the course of a Saturday afternoon, more Connecticut political figures are urging for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty’s resignation following the backlash of her failure to remove her chief of staff.More >
Saturday is the last day in March, and the weather will be sunny and pleasant, but come Monday and the forecast is bringing snow.More >
An investigation into what led to a crash that killed a state trooper in Tolland continued on Friday.More >
A Florida homeowner got a big, scaly surprise Friday night when they found an 11-foot alligator floating in their swimming pool.More >
Better weather will arrive during the second half of Easter. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny as drier air moves into the state at all altitudes. Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s.More >
Cromwell Police arrested a man after it was discovered that a child who was in his care was found wandering in the road on Sunday.More >
Happy Easter! You might want to wear a rain jacket if you’re headed out this morning.More >
The UConn women’s basketball team has returned home following a 91-89 loss in overtime to Notre Dame in the Final Four.More >
A black bunting draped over the sign in front of the Troop C barracks and a pile of flowers placed underneath serve to honor Trooper First Class Kevin Miller’s life on Friday evening.More >
Connecticut State Police identified the trooper who was killed in a crash on I-84 east in Tolland on Thursday.More >
