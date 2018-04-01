PD: Woman crashes into state trooper's cruiser on I-84

Over the course of a Saturday afternoon, more Connecticut political figures are urging for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty’s resignation following the backlash of her failure to remove her chief of staff.More >
Over the course of a Saturday afternoon, more Connecticut political figures are urging for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty’s resignation following the backlash of her failure to remove her chief of staff.More >
A Florida homeowner got a big, scaly surprise Friday night when they found an 11-foot alligator floating in their swimming pool.More >
A Florida homeowner got a big, scaly surprise Friday night when they found an 11-foot alligator floating in their swimming pool.More >
Happy Easter! You might want to wear a rain jacket if you’re headed out this morning.More >
Happy Easter! You might want to wear a rain jacket if you’re headed out this morning.More >
An investigation into what led to a crash that killed a state trooper in Tolland continued on Friday.More >
An investigation into what led to a crash that killed a state trooper in Tolland continued on Friday.More >
Better weather will arrive during the second half of Easter. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny as drier air moves into the state at all altitudes. Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s.More >
Better weather will arrive during the second half of Easter. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny as drier air moves into the state at all altitudes. Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s.More >
Saturday is the last day in March, and the weather will be sunny and pleasant, but come Monday and the forecast is bringing snow.More >
Saturday is the last day in March, and the weather will be sunny and pleasant, but come Monday and the forecast is bringing snow.More >
Cromwell Police arrested a man after it was discovered that a child who was in his care was found wandering in the road on Sunday.More >
Cromwell Police arrested a man after it was discovered that a child who was in his care was found wandering in the road on Sunday.More >
Police said a two-year old boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house in Henrico County Friday afternoon.More >
Police said a two-year old boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house in Henrico County Friday afternoon.More >
New Haven police said a man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning.More >
New Haven police said a man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning.More >
The UConn women’s basketball team has returned home following a 91-89 loss in overtime to Notre Dame in the Final Four.More >
The UConn women’s basketball team has returned home following a 91-89 loss in overtime to Notre Dame in the Final Four.More >