PD: Woman crashes into state trooper's cruiser on I-84

A woman from Hartford was arrested after striking a Connecticut State Police cruiser from behind with her vehicle on Sunday morning.

Jennifer Rosario, 33, of Hartford was traveling on I-84 near Exit 49 in Hartford when police said she crashed her 2004 Lexus into a state trooper’s car around 4 a.m.

According to police, the trooper was responding to a one-car crash and was sitting in the vehicle when Rosario crashed into the cruiser.

State police determined Rosario might be under the influence of alcohol and administered field sobriety tests.

Rosario failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested.

According to police, Rosario is charged with operating under the influence, operating with a suspended license, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, operating without insurance, interfering with an officer, and failure to reduce speed and or move over for an emergency vehicle.

Police said the trooper was treated for a minor injury at the hospital.

Rosario was held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on April 2.

