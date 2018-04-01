Police find 11-year-old boy missing out of New Britain

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy out of New Britain (WFSB)

The missing boy out of New Britain has been located and the Amber Alert was cancelled by Connecticut State Police on Sunday.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said the boy was found, but it is unknown where he was found, at this time.

New Britain Police and the Connecticut State Police said 11-year-old, New Britain resident Daniel Maldonado-Medero was abducted by a male driver in a white older model van on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Maldonado-Medero was last seen wearing a “DiLoreto” polo shirt and blue jeans.

Maldonado-Medero stands at 4’8” tall and weighs about 100lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on Maldonado-Medero’s location are urging to contact the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000.

