Fire displaces a Milford family, injures two firefighters on Sunday

The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
The missing boy out of New Britain has been located and the Amber Alert was cancelled by Connecticut State Police on Sunday.More >
The missing boy out of New Britain has been located and the Amber Alert was cancelled by Connecticut State Police on Sunday.More >
Over the course of a Saturday afternoon, more Connecticut political figures are urging for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty’s resignation following the backlash of her failure to remove her chief of staff.More >
Over the course of a Saturday afternoon, more Connecticut political figures are urging for Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty’s resignation following the backlash of her failure to remove her chief of staff.More >
A cold front to our west will bring cloudiness and snow showers to Connecticut early Monday morning, to Monday afternoon.More >
A cold front to our west will bring cloudiness and snow showers to Connecticut early Monday morning, to Monday afternoon.More >
A woman from Hartford was arrested after striking a Connecticut State Police cruiser from behind with her vehicle on Sunday morning.More >
A woman from Hartford was arrested after striking a Connecticut State Police cruiser from behind with her vehicle on Sunday morning.More >
New Haven police said a man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning.More >
New Haven police said a man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning.More >
An investigation into what led to a crash that killed a state trooper in Tolland continued on Friday.More >
An investigation into what led to a crash that killed a state trooper in Tolland continued on Friday.More >
A Florida homeowner got a big, scaly surprise Friday night when they found an 11-foot alligator floating in their swimming pool.More >
A Florida homeowner got a big, scaly surprise Friday night when they found an 11-foot alligator floating in their swimming pool.More >
Police said a two-year old boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house in Henrico County Friday afternoon.More >
Police said a two-year old boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house in Henrico County Friday afternoon.More >
It will likely be snowing when you wake up Monday morning. A fast-moving, compact storm system will be responsible for this snow. The center of the storm will scoot by south of New England.More >
It will likely be snowing when you wake up Monday morning. A fast-moving, compact storm system will be responsible for this snow. The center of the storm will scoot by south of New England.More >