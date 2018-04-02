Person struck by vehicle in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Person struck by vehicle in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Hartford on Monday morning.

According to officials, it happened on Garden Street.

The area affected by the investigation involves Garden Street between Bedford and Liberty streets.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

