'Snow' joke: Fast-moving April storm closes schools, causes slippery conditions

A quick April snow storm arrived Monday morning and led to school delays and a slow commute.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the entire state until later Monday afternoon.

"The center of the storm will scoot by to the south of New England," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Nearly all the model runs from the past three days have consistently said that this system will have an impact on us here in Connecticut to some degree, suggesting snow for the morning ride."

Haney said the highest snow totals for this storm should be in southern Connecticut.

He forecasted 3 to 5 inches for the southern half of the state. Central Fairfield parts of New Haven counties could see the 5 inch totals. Two to 4 inches could fall in the northern half.

"After [Monday] morning's snow, the sky will clear [Monday] afternoon as low pressure slips out to sea," Haney said. "It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees."

Another storm is expected to impact the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It's associated warm front will bring clouds and rain to the state on Tuesday," Haney said. "The air may be cold enough for a wintry mix [Tuesday] morning in colder pockets west of Hartford, but the precipitation will change to all rain everywhere by afternoon."

High temperatures for the day should be in the 40s.

Wednesday will start soggy.

"A cold front will sweep across the state on Wednesday with more showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder," Haney said. "Showers will end during the afternoon and the sky will become partly sunny."

Temps could reach into the 60s; however, the wind will make it feel colder.

