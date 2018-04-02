Deadly shooting under investigation in New London

A man was shot and killed overnight in New London.

According to police, Joshua Fine, 27, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Elm Street and Garfield Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Fine was discovered lying on the ground.

Medical attention was given, but they said Fine ultimately succumbed to his injury.

There's no word on a suspect.

Both the New London State's Attorney's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the New London Police Department's detective division at 860-447-1481.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.