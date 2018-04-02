Deadly shooting under investigation in New London

A cold front to our west will bring cloudiness and snow showers to Connecticut early Monday morning, to Monday afternoon.More >
A cold front to our west will bring cloudiness and snow showers to Connecticut early Monday morning, to Monday afternoon.More >
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >
Bar owner helps find missing wallet (with a wedding ring inside) and helps the boy accused of stealing it.More >
Bar owner helps find missing wallet (with a wedding ring inside) and helps the boy accused of stealing it.More >
The missing boy out of New Britain has been located and the Amber Alert was cancelled by Connecticut State Police on Sunday.More >
The missing boy out of New Britain has been located and the Amber Alert was cancelled by Connecticut State Police on Sunday.More >
A woman from Hartford was arrested after striking a Connecticut State Police cruiser from behind with her vehicle on Sunday morning.More >
A woman from Hartford was arrested after striking a Connecticut State Police cruiser from behind with her vehicle on Sunday morning.More >
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect state wide until 2pm today.More >
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect state wide until 2pm today.More >
A 37-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time Thursday and his emotional final radio call is making the rounds on social media.More >
A 37-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time Thursday and his emotional final radio call is making the rounds on social media.More >
New Haven police said a man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning.More >
New Haven police said a man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning.More >