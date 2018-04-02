Early Warning Weather Tracker scopes out driving conditions - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Early Warning Weather Tracker scopes out driving conditions

The Early Warning Weather Tracker in Naugatuck saw some snowy driving conditions. (WFSB) The Early Warning Weather Tracker in Naugatuck saw some snowy driving conditions. (WFSB)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

The Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Tracker tracked slow and snowy travel conditions across the state on Monday morning.

The short duration but high impact storm left roads slush-covered and wet.

In other places, it accumulated.

The weather tracker saw accumulation on local secondary roads, especially in Waterbury.

