Heaviest snow expected in New Haven area

Parts of New Haven and Fairfield counties could see upwards of 5 inches of snow from Monday morning's storm.

The snow began falling during the early morning hours and started to accumulate during the commute.

People in the City of New Haven have been clearing off their cars, walkways and driveways, and salting.

Public works sent out a number of crews to help clear the roads starting around 6 a.m.

They are responsible for about 230 miles of roadway in the Elm City.

The city's schools issued a two-hour delay. See the complete list of delays here.

Police continue to note that drivers must clear off their vehicles before they hit the road.

For more on the forecast, read here.

