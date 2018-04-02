New Haven area blanketed with several inches of snow

The New Haven area was blanketed with several inches of snow Monday morning (WFSB)

Parts of New Haven and Fairfield counties saw upwards of 6 inches of snow from Monday morning's storm.

Channel 3 meteorologists said that New Haven got over a half a foot of snow before noon.

The snow began falling during the early morning hours and started to accumulate during the commute.

“It’s ridiculous," said Scott Osborne of Milford. "I’m sick and tired of the snow. I’m over it at this point.”

People in the City of New Haven have been clearing off their cars, walkways and driveways, and salting.

"If this happened yesterday, ti would make sense because it would be an April fools joke, but it's not yesterday, it's today," said Breanna Bychowski of New Haven.

Public works sent out a number of crews to help clear the roads starting around 6 a.m.

They were responsible for about 230 miles of roadway in the Elm City.

“We anticipated this [Sunday]," said Rick Fontana, director, emergency management, New Haven. "We’ve been watching the weather as we continually do. We’ll handle it.”

The city's schools issued a two-hour delay.

Fontana said it was important for people to take it slow and leave plenty of space between vehicles.

"We've got trucks out that are really running the city. We're putting some material down, so you'll see truck with plows or without plows," Fontana said.

Police continue to note that drivers must clear off their vehicles before they hit the road.

“We put the glove and hats away," Osborne said. "I still got my winter coat out but all the other stuff is still out.”

Like a number of towns in southern Connecticut, West Haven at first went with a two-hour delay, but three hours later, the Board of Education decided to keep the schools closed, citing the road conditions.

School officials said this marks the seventh snow day so far this school year.

The district doesn’t build any snow days into its calendar, rather any missed days are added at the back end of the year until they reach 180, and right now they still have space.

Cities and towns in the state have called on Gov. Dannel Malloy's administration to release local transportation aid given how many winter storms the state has seen.

To help cover the cost of road repairs and snow removal, the state is releasing about $27 million in grants to municipalities.

The funding may be used for everything from sanding to replacing traffic signals.

"If we need funding, we're going to plow the streets. We'll plow the street and get funding through the Board of Alders. Just to get the job down, that's the most important thing," Fontana said.

The Office of Policy and Management said another round of grants will be released in May.

