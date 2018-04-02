Behavioral health patient sought in Westport

A patient missing from a behavior health center in Westport have police asking the public for help.

Westport police said 28-year-old Julio Munes is missing from St. Vincent's Behavioral Health on Long Lots Road.

Police described him as wearing all gray and no sucks. He's 5'8" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport police or dial 911.

