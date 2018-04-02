Yankees postpone home opener

Spring training may be complete, but winter isn't letting go in the Bronx.

The New York Yankees announced on Monday that their home opener has been postponed due to the fast but furious snowstorm that hit in the morning.

The Yankees were supposed to take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. on Monday.

The team confirmed the cancellation on Twitter:

Today’s game has been postponed due to weather.



Further details to come. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2018

WCBS 880 in New York reported that the game was rescheduled to Tuesday at 4 p.m.

