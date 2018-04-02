Car, school bus involved in crash in Wallingford

A car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Wallingford, according to police.

It happened in the area 72 School House Rd.

According to the town's superintendent, the car backed out of a driveway and struck the bus. No injuries were reported.

It's unclear if any students were aboard the bus.

