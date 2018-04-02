Embattled congresswoman seeks expedited wrongdoing inquiry

Connecticut's representative from the 5th district wants an expedited ethics committee inquiry into her actions following improper behavior by her former chief of staff.

Rep. Elizabeth Esty filed a formal request on Monday.

“Although we worked with the House Employment Counsel to investigate and ultimately dismiss this employee for his outrageous behavior with a former staffer, I believe it is important for the House Ethics Committee to conduct its own inquiry into this matter,” Esty said in a statement. “It certainly was far from a perfect process – and I would appreciate their advice, counsel, and review. I have apologized for my mistakes in the handling of this matter. I feel terribly for the victim of abuse. In seeking this inquiry, I want to clarify whether there was any wrongdoing on my part.”

Esty, a Democrat, came under fire last week after admitting that her former chief of staff, Tony Baker, threatened and harassed a former employee.

Esty's office confirmed that the abuse started after Baker and the female staffer started a relationship in 2014.

She issued an apology on Friday.

Over the Easter weekend, however, a flurry of lawmakers and state officials, many from her own party, demanded her resignation.

The latest came from state Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk.

“Congresswoman Esty is someone who has worked hard and built up a list of accomplishments that have made the citizens of her district and the State of Connecticut proud. It is in the shadow of her record which makes it difficult but necessary to ask her to resign," Duff wrote in a statement. “However, no matter the hard work Elizabeth has exhibited and my admiration for her bi-partisan accomplishments, the news of the last few days is certainly disheartening."

Duff cited Esty's reluctance to speak out publicly before and after the story was published, a lack of information and transparency and using taxpayer dollars to fund a separation agreement.

Esty’s office said last week that the congresswoman found out within a week of the abuse and started her own investigation. It revealed Baker’s abuse was “not an isolated incident, but part of a pattern of behavior that victimized many of the women on my staff.”

However, Baker held his job for another three months before leaving. Esty also signed a non-disclosure agreement that prevented her from discussing Baker’s departure.

Esty and Baker also co-wrote a recommendation letter. According to his Facebook profile, Baker worked at the Sandy Hook Promise Ohio location.

Channel 3 was told that Baker was given a $5,000 severance. However, Esty said she repaid that money to the government.

